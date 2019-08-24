Cerco di immedesimarmi in te.

Nonostante non capisca questo tuo grande volere nel trovarti un ragazzo alle superiori, quando essi si frequentano per studiare, non posso in alcun modo giudicarti.

Se senti questa grande ESIGENZA di trovarti un ragazzo, cerca una scuola che offra più indirizzi oltre a quello che frequenterai. Molte scuole offrono oltre a uno o più indirizzi di liceo, anche diversi istituti tecnici, frequentati anche da molti ragazzi.

Tranquilla sul fatto di non poterli avere in classe, durante la ricreazione hai modo di puntarli tutti potendo circolare liberamente per la scuola.

Non permettere a questa necessità di trovarti un ragazzo di cambiare il tuo indirizzo di studi, ci sono molte soluzioni in merito.



Aggiunto 10 secondi più tardi:



