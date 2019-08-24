- Discussioni Generali
-
Problema scelta liceo (262895)
Hermionepuntini - Ominide - 9 Punti
Ciao(mi sono iscritta da poco quindi se ripeto qualche frase o questo consiglio vi chiedo scusa). Allora,volevo un consiglio, a me piacerebbe andare al liceo linguistico o scienze umane ma il problema è che in questi due tipi di licei non ci sono molti ragazzi ma tante ragazze,e i miei problemi sono 2 ,: 1 non vado molto d accordo con le ragazze della mia età e 2 io vorrei trovarmi un fidanzato al liceo e lì non ce ne sono molti,anche se nel edificio (in cui ci sono questi due licei che devo scegliere ) ce ne sarebbero altri licei appunto sempre nello stesso palazzo ma li vedrei(i ragazzi)Solo all entrata e all uscita della scuola. Che devo fare secondo voi?
cjoice.diestro - Ominide - 4 Punti
Cerco di immedesimarmi in te.
Nonostante non capisca questo tuo grande volere nel trovarti un ragazzo alle superiori, quando essi si frequentano per studiare, non posso in alcun modo giudicarti.
Se senti questa grande ESIGENZA di trovarti un ragazzo, cerca una scuola che offra più indirizzi oltre a quello che frequenterai. Molte scuole offrono oltre a uno o più indirizzi di liceo, anche diversi istituti tecnici, frequentati anche da molti ragazzi.
Tranquilla sul fatto di non poterli avere in classe, durante la ricreazione hai modo di puntarli tutti potendo circolare liberamente per la scuola.
Non permettere a questa necessità di trovarti un ragazzo di cambiare il tuo indirizzo di studi, ci sono molte soluzioni in merito.
Aggiunto 10 secondi più tardi:
Cerco di immedesimarmi in te.
Nonostante non capisca questo tuo grande volere nel trovarti un ragazzo alle superiori, quando essi si frequentano per studiare, non posso in alcun modo giudicarti.
Se senti questa grande ESIGENZA di trovarti un ragazzo, cerca una scuola che offra più indirizzi oltre a quello che frequenterai. Molte scuole offrono oltre a uno o più indirizzi di liceo, anche diversi istituti tecnici, frequentati anche da molti ragazzi.
Tranquilla sul fatto di non poterli avere in classe, durante la ricreazione hai modo di puntarli tutti potendo circolare liberamente per la scuola.
Non permettere a questa necessità di trovarti un ragazzo di cambiare il tuo indirizzo di studi, ci sono molte soluzioni in merito.
Nonostante non capisca questo tuo grande volere nel trovarti un ragazzo alle superiori, quando essi si frequentano per studiare, non posso in alcun modo giudicarti.
Se senti questa grande ESIGENZA di trovarti un ragazzo, cerca una scuola che offra più indirizzi oltre a quello che frequenterai. Molte scuole offrono oltre a uno o più indirizzi di liceo, anche diversi istituti tecnici, frequentati anche da molti ragazzi.
Tranquilla sul fatto di non poterli avere in classe, durante la ricreazione hai modo di puntarli tutti potendo circolare liberamente per la scuola.
Non permettere a questa necessità di trovarti un ragazzo di cambiare il tuo indirizzo di studi, ci sono molte soluzioni in merito.
Aggiunto 10 secondi più tardi:
Cerco di immedesimarmi in te.
Nonostante non capisca questo tuo grande volere nel trovarti un ragazzo alle superiori, quando essi si frequentano per studiare, non posso in alcun modo giudicarti.
Se senti questa grande ESIGENZA di trovarti un ragazzo, cerca una scuola che offra più indirizzi oltre a quello che frequenterai. Molte scuole offrono oltre a uno o più indirizzi di liceo, anche diversi istituti tecnici, frequentati anche da molti ragazzi.
Tranquilla sul fatto di non poterli avere in classe, durante la ricreazione hai modo di puntarli tutti potendo circolare liberamente per la scuola.
Non permettere a questa necessità di trovarti un ragazzo di cambiare il tuo indirizzo di studi, ci sono molte soluzioni in merito.
Come guadagno Punti nel Forum? Leggi la guida completa